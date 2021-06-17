Appointments to Fill Vacated Trustee, Village Clerk Seats Named

The Village of South Jacksonville will potentially have new members of the Board of Trustees next week.

Village Mayor Tyson Manker has announced two appointments to the board to fill the positions officially vacated this week by Village Clerk Krystin Hill and Trustee Jason Hill on Tuesday.

Mike Broaddus, who is set to retire as a Master Sargent with the Village of South Jacksonville Police Department has been tapped by Manker to fill the open Trustee seat. Broaddus has been with the department for 17 years.

Amy Scoggins has been named to the seat of Village Clerk. Manker says in his appointment that she is a lifelong resident of the Village, and says her experience as a medical staff coordinator and credentialing specialist makes her day-to-day duties very similar to those of the Village Clerk.

Manker has called for a special meeting of the board for Monday at 7:00 pm for approval of three new members to the board. John R. Stewart is also set to be approved to the board Monday night. Stewart was appointed by Manker to fill the seat vacated by former Trustee Todd Warrick in May.

Stewart’s approval was on the agenda for the June meeting of the board on the 3rd, however, it was not able to be considered at the time after that meeting was boycotted by both Hills, as well as Trustees Paula Stewart and Megan Davidson who said no business would be undertaken until certain IML training was undertaken by all newly elected officials.

Manker announced Monday during a special session of the board to approve payables for the month, that the training has been tentatively set for June 23rd at 6:00 pm.

The special meeting of the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will begin at 7:00 pm Monday at the Village Hall on Dewey Drive.