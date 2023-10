By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2023 at 9:18am

Portions of Jacksonville’s north and west sides this morning are without power.

Power outages began getting reported at approximately 4:30 this morning. Ameren-Illinois representatives have not determined the cause of the outages.

There is not yet a time for restoration on the outages. Follow Ameren’s Outage Map here and sign-up for real-time updates. We will provide more information when it’s available.