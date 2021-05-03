April Weather

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2021 at 9:36am

It was a typical April in Jacksonville weather-wise, albeit a bit dry.

A check of the weather figures from last month shows that rainfall was down by an inch and a quarter compared to the average.

The total was a little under 2 and a half inches for April. That’s about an inch and a quarter less than normal.

There was measurable precipitation on 11 of the 30 days last month. The heaviest days came over the weekend of April 10th, when a little over an inch was recorded, and the 63-hundredths recorded on Thursday the 28th.

The average temperature last month was 58 and a quarter degrees. That’s about 6 degrees warmer than normal.

Readings ranged from 82 on April 28th, and 23 on both April 2nd and April 3rd.

There were 10 days of 70 or better, and three at 80 or better. There were 12 nights below 40.

Readings averaged 64 as a high, and 41 as a low.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observation post for the National Weather Service.