April Weather

By Gary Scott on May 4, 2022 at 12:30pm

It was a cold April, but not record setting cold in Jacksonville.

The average reading last month was 52-point-1 degrees. That’s two degrees colder than normal. That made it the coldest April in less than a half of a decade. April of 2018 set a record low in terms of an average temperature…44 and a half degrees.

Readings ranged from 83 on the 24th, to 29 on the 9. There were just two days of 80 or better readings, and just 8 at 70 or better. At the other extreme, there were five nights in which we hit freezing, or colder.

There was rain on 24 of the 30 days, so we did get the April showers. But, they were all light. The total of 3 and 13 hundredths inches was about 8 tenths below normal.

Rain was recorded the first 18 days of the month.

The heaviest rain was 87 hundredths on the 21st. There was no snow recorded in April.

WLDS-WEAI serves as an observing station for the National Weather Service.