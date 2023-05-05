April Weather

April was warmer and dryer than normal.

The average temperature for the month was 69.3 degrees, that’s about 17 degrees warmer than usual. If our records hold true, it’s the warmest April on record here in Jacksonville, with the previous average of 61 and a half degrees back in 1955 holding the previous mark. The mercury hit 80 or above 8 times, including five straight days between the 12th through the 16th. The biggest high temp was 85 on the 20th and the 5th of the month.

This past month may also hold the coolest average low, as well. Observations came in between 39 and 45 degrees each day last month. The coldest April on record was the 46.3 degrees recorded in 1997. The month was bookended by two frosts on the 7th-9th dipping below freezing and then overnight on the 24th and 25th. The majority of the month was spent above freezing in the 30s overnight. The lowest low in April was 28 on the 8th.

Despite possibly setting new average records, no individual temperature records were surpassed during the month.

There was recorded precipitation on 10 days in April, with the most coming on April 16th at nearly a full inch, which made up nearly half of the month’s entire total. The 2.64 inches of precipitation recorded in April is just over an inch below normal for the month.

WLDS/WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.