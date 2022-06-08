Arcadia Care in Auburn Hit With Violations in First Quarter Report from IDPH

Arcadia Care in Auburn was cited for two violations in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s First Quarter report for nursing home violations.

Both violations were listed as ‘A’ violations from the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of this year. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

The first violation was for failing to assess fall risks and failing to prevent falls for three patients. The second violation was for failing to provide adequate wound treatment and providing timely updates about wound deterioration to a physician.

Each violation carried a fine of $25,000. Arcadia Care in Auburn have been owners of the location since November 2021. The site is formerly known as Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.