Area 7th Grade Girls’ Volleyball Teams Advancing to Sectionals

By Benjamin Cox on March 3, 2023 at 11:25am

Five area 7th Grade Girls’ Volleyball teams are advancing on to Sectional play after Regionals wrapped up last night.

In 1A at Greenview last night, Virginia fell to Augusta-Southeastern in three sets 25-12, 17-25, 21-25.

At St. John’s in Carrollton, Greenfield took down host St. John’s in straight sets 25-18, 25-20.

In 2A, Our Saviour’s advanced on Wednesday after defeating host Kinderhook-Western.

In 3A, Pleasant Plains advanced on Wednesday after beating Williamsville in Lincoln. Last night, Pittsfield Pikeland took down Quincy-St. Peter 21-25, 25-10, 25-19 at Rushville. At Divernon, Girard-North Mac beat Hillsboro in straight sets 25-15, 25-17.

8th Grade Girls Volleyball Regionals begin tomorrow. Sectional pairings for 7th Grade have not been released.