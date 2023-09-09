Area Arrest Reports for September 9

South Jacksonville Police made one arrest early yesterday morning. 41-year old Dustin K. Nelson of the 700 block of Hoagland Boulevard was booked into the Morgan County Jail shortly before 3AM for possession of methamphetamine. He has since posted bond and been released.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one individual yesterday afternoon on a warrant. 40-year old Kenneth R. Norwood of Murrayville was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before 3PM on a failure to appear warrant on a domestic battery charge. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on outstanding warrants yesterday afternoon. 24-year old Koby M. Baumgart of the 500 block of South Church Street was arrested in a person stop near the intersection of East Chambers and Hardin Avenue just before 4:30PM. Baumgart was wanted on probation violations from previous convictions on retail theft and violation of an order of protection. He remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at an abandoned house last night in the 300 block of West Douglas Avenue. A caller reported to police just after 6:30PM that multiple people were entering the abandoned home. Upon arrival, police located and arrested 54-year old Richard E. Moore of the 900 block of South Sheffield for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman at Wal-Mart just before 11 o’clock last night. Employees reported that a woman didn’t pay for several items and took off out of the store after being confronted. Officers later located and arrested 46-year old Karrie M. Jennings of the first block of Southvale Drive for retail theft of displayed merchandise under $300. She has since posted bond and been released.

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman at the Turner High Rise overnight after a disturbance call. Officers received a report just after midnight from the fifth floor of the complex of a woman lying on a bench yelling and acting strange. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year old Beth E. Atkins of that vicinity. According to a report, she is alleged to have struck an officer in the shoulder and then attempted to pull away from the officer while being secured in handcuffs. Atkins has been cited for aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. She is currently held at the Morgan County Jail.

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Jacksonville man yesterday on an outstanding Morgan County warrant. 34-year old Johnathan W. Newby of Murrayville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail on a Morgan County failure to appear warrant for a forgery charge. He remains held on bond at the Schuyler County Jail.

An Adams County man was charged in Greene County Circuit Court yesterday after an incident from August. 53-year old Michael B. Tode of Quincy was arrested by Roodhouse Police in a traffic stop on August 19th and has been charged with aggravated fleeing of police, reckless driving, speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted limit, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregard a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. Tode is due for a first appearance with counsel on the charges on Monday.