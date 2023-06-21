Area Congressional Delegation Applauds Inclusion of Funding For New Infrastructure on Mississippi, Illinois Rivers

Members of Illinois’ Congressional Delegation are applauding the inclusion of millions of dollars in the current House Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

The fiscal year 2024 bill includes $75 million to upgrade locks and dams along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. 13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, 16th District Congressman Darin LaHood, and 17th District Congressman Eric Sorenson submitted a request for the funding through the Community Project Funding process.

Budzinski said in a press release that it’s a big win for Central Illinois farmers as it will help corn and soybeans among other commodities get to the global market quicker and more efficiently.

LaHood said in a press release that it will solidify Illinois’ economy and help Illinois retain its title of one of the top corn and soybean producers in the world.

The funding is supporting the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program that will help reduce traffic delays along the state’s waterways and increase shipping capacity by constructing new 1,200-foot locks at Locks 20 through 25 on the Mississippi River and update locks at Peoria and LaGrange on the Illinois River.

The Energy and Water Appropriations bill is one of a dozen appropriations bills passed each year by Congress. The funding will go to the full Appropriations Committee for approval, then to the full House of Representatives floor for a final vote.