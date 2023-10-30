Area Cross Country Runners Qualify For State

By Benjamin Cox on October 30, 2023 at 11:00am

A small number of runners from the area qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Peoria this Saturday.

The Pleasant Plains girls finished 4th at the Sectional meet in Elmwood. The following Pleasant Plains runners qualified junior Abigail Wolters, junior Teagen Galloway, sophomore Alaina Hawker, sophomore Caroline Willenborg, freshman Alli VanVeldhuizen, junior Joanna Harney, and senior Sara Eddington. Area runners qualifying as individuals include South County Sophomore Madigan Burger.

The Pleasant Plains boys also finished 4th at the Elmwood sectional. The following Pleasant Plains runners also qualified sophomore Elijah Teefey who finished 3rd overall, senior Jack Willenborg, sophomore Ryan Driskill, junior Cole Payne, freshman Braeden Galloway, junior Ethan Griminger, and junior Jacob Crater. Individuals who qualified from the area include PORTA A/C’s senior Haven Gronewold and Auburn sophomore James Baisden.

In Class 2A at the Jacksonville Sectional on Saturday, Glenwood won the Girls side. Normal U-High finished 4th and Rochester finished 6th. Lincoln senior Becca Heitzig finished first. She was followed by Normal U-High sophomore Natalie Bierbaum and U-High junior Zoe Carter. Glenwood’s Ali Londrigan finished fourth.

On the boys’s side, Normal U-High took home the team title. Marion senior Dylon Nalley was the medalist.