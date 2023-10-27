Area Cross County Runners Competing For Chance at State this Weekend

By Benjamin Cox on October 27, 2023 at 9:20am

A number of area cross country runners will be competing this weekend to move on to the state finals in Peoria on November 4th.

Here’s a breakdown:

Class 1A runners in the area will all be competing in the Elmwood sectional.

On the girls side, teams from Beardstown, Liberty, PORTA A/C, Pittsfield, Pleasant Plains, and Rushville-Industry all qualified. Individual runners seeking a state berth include Athens’ Riley Womble, Auburn’s Mackenzie Mallicoat, South County’s Madigan Burger, and West Central’s Izzy Wellenreiter.

On the boys side, teams from Auburn, Havana, Liberty, PORTA A/C, and Pleasant Plains qualified. Individuals seeking to move on include South County’s Marshall Bowman, Pittsfield runners Vinny Olson and Jackson Veile, Pleasant Hill’s Lane Hubbard, Rushville-Industry’s Dylan Koch, and West Central’s Zac Howard.

Class 2A runners are coming to Jacksonville for a sectional. It won’t feature any Jacksonville High School runners though.

On the girls side, teams from Chatham-Glenwood, Normal U-High, Rochester, and Taylorville will be at Community Park. Individuals of note qualifying for sectional include Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig and Maroa-Forsyth’s Klaire Eighner.

On the boys side, teams include Chatham-Glenwood, Lincoln, Normal U-High, and Taylorville. Individuals from the area qualifying include Maroa-Forsyth’s Reece Peters, and Rochester duo Jack Arends and Jack Armbuster.

Class 3A runners are in Granite City. Teams on the boys and girls side from Quincy High and Springfield High qualified. Decatur Co-Op runner Joey McGinn joins the boys 3A race as an individual.

The state meet will be held on November 4th at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.