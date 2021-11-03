Area Disposal Now Subsidiary of GFL Environmental Group

Area Disposal Service, Inc. has become a subsidiary of Green For Life Environmental. In letters sent to existing customers, the two companies announced the change that became effective on October 1st.

According to the announcement, changes to service dates and times may change however the company says prior notice will be given to customers before any changes are made.

The look of waste disposal in the area will change over time, as GFL says they will continue to operate under the Area Disposal Service corporate name, but trucks and employee uniforms will change to the GFL green color and logos.

GFL says existing employees will remain at the facility just outside of Jacksonville on Route 104, and customers are asked to continue paying their bills as normal via the Area Disposal website, with an eventual transition to the GFL website for payments.

According to the announcement, GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America. An inquiry with GFL corporate for more information was not returned as of press time.