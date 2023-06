By Gary Scott on June 7, 2023 at 11:25am

Several players from the WIVC will participate in the Shriners High School all star football game later this month in Bloomington.

They are running back Will Jackson of Routt Catholic, wide receiver Kaden Brown of North Mac, center Maddox Crosier of Rushville Industry, running back Isaac Genenbacher and cornerback Owen Roth of Camp Point, and safety Owen Quigley of Beardstown.

The game will be played Saturday, June 17th.