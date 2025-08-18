Area fugitive captured over the weekend

A man wanted in three counties in West Central Illinois was captured by authorities over the weekend.

Jonathan L. Well, 39, of Alton was picked up in Morgan County over the weekend and is now currently housed at the Greene County Jail, according to Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen.

Well is wanted on felony driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and other traffic violations based on charges filed in August 2023.

Well also has outstanding felony cases in Morgan County. Well’s charges include felony driving on a revoked license, possession of a firearm without a FOID Card, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and various traffic violations based on charges filed over a period of time between December 2022 and late January 2023.

Well’s most serious charges reside in Pike County. Well was arrested in a traffic stop in Pearl in early May 2023 and was cited by Pike County Sheriff’s deputies for driving on a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and other traffic related offenses. Deputies followed up with the investigation and executed a search warrant on a residence along Illinois Route 100 in Pearl. During the execution of the search warrant, several firearms (including stolen firearms), ammunition, and methamphetamine were seized.

Well also has an outstanding felony charge of driving on a revoked license in Montgomery County from 2020 that has not been resolved as well as similar charges in Scott County from 2024.

A court date for Well in Greene County Circuit Court has not been filed as of press time.