Area Girls IHSA Track & Field State Qualifiers

By Benjamin Cox on May 11, 2024 at 8:56pm

The following will only have the top 3 finishers in each event.

Pleasant Plains Sectional

Team Scores

1. Pleasant Plains

2. Camp Point

3. Rushville-Industry

Individual Results

200m Dash

3. Mylee Trace – Virginia

400m Run

2. Mylee Trace – Virginia

3. Alli VanVeldhuizen – Pleasant Plains

800m Run

1. Abigail Wolters – Pleasant Plains

2. Madigan Burger – New Berlin

3. Alaina Hawker – Pleasant Plains

1600m Run

1. Madigan Burger – New Berlin

3200m Run

3. Joanna Harney – Pleasant Plains

100m Hurdles

1. Kaitlyn Borrowman – Pleasant Hill

2. London Thometz – Pittsfield

300m Hurdles

2. Sloan Noble – Pleasant Plains

3. Kaitlyn Borrowman – Pleasant Hill

4x100m Relay

2. Pleasant Plains

3. Virginia

4x200m Relay

2. Pleasant Plains

3. Pittsfield

4x400m Relay

1. Pleasant Plains

2. Winchester

3. Pittsfield

4x800m Relay

1. Pleasant Plains

2. Pittsfield

3. Winchester

Shot Put

1. Paige Ackman – Rushville-Industry

Discus

3. Paige Ackman – Rushville-Industry

High Jump

1. Bryleigh Fox – Winchester

2. Ashtyn Lazell – Rushville-Industry

3. Anna Carlisle – Routt

Pole Vault

1. Ana Eveland – Rushville-Industry

2. Whitney Wilson – Pleasant Plains

Long Jump

3. Bryleigh Fox – Winchester

Triple Jump

1. Lauren Hegele – Pleasant Plains

3. Layla Hein – New Berlin

North Mac Sectional

Team Results

2. North Mac

Individual Results

100m Dash

1. Alexis Bowman – North Mac

2. Kaelyn Swift – North Mac

3. Calie Field – Carrollton

200m Dash

2. Kaelyn Swift – North Mac

800m Run

3. Elaina Lansaw – Greenfield

3200m Run

3. Alivia Clayton – Waverly

100m Hurdles

1. Emma Crawford – North Mac

300m Hurdles

2. Emma Crawford – North Mac

4x100m Relay

1. North Mac

3. Carrollton

4x200m Relay

1. North Mac

4x400m Relay

3. Auburn

Shot Put

3. Abby Flowers – Carrollton

High Jump

3. Alexis Bowman – North Mac

Pole Vault

3. Asher Ronan – North Mac

Triple Jump

2. Addison Cole – North Mac