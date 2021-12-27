Area Hospitals On Par With National Safety & Satisfaction Standards

Four area hospitals are largely in line with national averages when it comes to safety and satisfaction according to the latest Illinois Hospital Report Card data.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, and Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton largely are on par with inpatient mortality, inpatient infections, and overall satisfaction. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital was docked for C. Diff Infections compared to the other hospitals in the area.

The report card also shows that the smaller hospital facilities serve primarily Medicare and Medicaid patients.

The report is required annually by law and was posted on Tuesday last week by the Illinois Department of Public Health.