Area Libraries Receives SoS Equalization Grants

Secretary of State Jesse White’s Office has awarded $15.4 million in 2020 Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants to 638 public libraries statewide serving almost 12 million patrons. White said the grants to the libraries are crucial in continuing services to communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. White says that many libraries acted as Wi-Fi Internet access points and curbside book loan services during the stay-at-home order.

Over $98,896 is coming to 19 West Central Illinois library districts for expanded wi-fi options, expanded curbside services, large print material, expanded reading material options, home visit book delivery, new technology, expanded online resources, and promotional material.

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensuring a minimum level of funding for library services. Information concerning the grant programs can be found on cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants.

The following libraries in the area received the following amounts:

Prairie Skies Public Library District in Ashland received $9,375.

Barry Public Library received $1647.50.

Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library received $7,653.75 and an equalization amount of $2760.04.

Bluffs Public Library received $893.75.

Carrollton Public Library received $3105.

Greenfield Public Library received $1338.75.

North Pike District Library in Griggsville received $2391.75.

Jacksonville Public Library received $24,307.50.

Meredosia-Chambersburg River Valley Public Library received $2172.50.

Brown County Public Library in Mt. Sterling received $8657.50.

West Sangamon Public Library in New Berlin received $5921.25.

Pittsfield Public Libary received $5,720.

Roodhouse Public Libary received $2267.50 and an equalization amount of $886.17.

Rushville Public Library received $3,990.

Grand Prairie of the West Public Library in Virden received $6370.

Virginia Memorial Public Library received $2013.75.

Waverly Public Library $1633.75.

White Hall Township Library received $3800.

Winchester Public Library received $1991.25.