Area LLCC Ag Students Place in National Competition

Some area ag students excelled during a national conference held in Springfield this month.

Lincoln Land Community College hosted the 2024 National Professional Agriculture Students Conference on March 11-14 at the Springfield campus for nearly 500 students and advisers. Of those, eleven LLCC Ag students earned awards in the competitions.

The LLCC Soils Specialist Team of Maggie White of Murrayville, Will Jenkins of Raymond, and Jhia Walker of Morrisonville won second place.

Another of LLCC’s Soils Specialist Teams earned fourth-place honors. Team members included Matt Crow of Franklin, Braylee Gilmore of Carlinville, and Leah Sargeant of Springfield.

Two LLCC students won second place in Employment Interview events. Alex Sidener of Rochester placed in Ag Equipment and Machinery, and Braydon DeCounter of Springfield placed in Livestock Sales and Service.

LLCC’s Agronomy Team of Sidener, Wes Bland of Eldred, and Clay Aylesworth of Mount Pulaski won fourth place. The College Bowl Team of Kearns, Bland, Sidener, Walker, and Kaitlyn Zeedyk of Springfield placed fifth.

The students earned the right to compete at the national event by placing in the top three at Illinois PAS contests held earlier this year. This is the 25th year that LLCC students have participated in this national competition, made possible this year by grants from the Kreher Farm Perpetual Charitable Trust.

PAS is a nationally recognized student organization that brings education and industry together in agriculture. In addition to competitive events, the conference provided an opportunity for students to attend leadership and career development sessions.

More information is available at llcc.edu/agriculture.