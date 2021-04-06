Area Municipal Races

Several communities in the Jacksonville area have city races on the ballot.

Jacksonville voters will be asked to choose between incumbent Andy Ezard, and challenger Nicole Riley in the race for mayor.

There are five aldermanic races. Two of those races are in Ward Two, where incumbent Lori Large Oldenettel is challenged by Raymond Higuet. The other race in Ward two is a 2 year unexpired term in a seat now held by appointee Jeff Lonergan. He is running as a write in candidate. Alison Rubin de Celis is challenging Lonergan.

In Ward One, the two candidates are Rob Thomas and Darcella Speed. Ward three features a race between incumbent Brandon Adams, and newcomer Kent Hannant junior. In Ward Five, incumbent Steve Warmowski is being challenged by Mary Watts.

The only race in South Jacksonville is a battle for the president’s set now held by Harry Jennings. Jennings chose not to run again. Dick Samples is being challenged by write in candidate Ty Manker.

Waverly has a race for mayor between incumbent Scott Duewer and Jonny McConnell. The races in Meredosia are for village clerk, where incumbent Patricia Engelbrecht is being challenged by Rona Ransom. The other race is for three seats on the village board. The four candidates are incumbents Ernie Gregory and John Petri, and newcomers Randy Newman and Kevin Barth.

Scott County has races in Winchester, Bluffs and Manchester. Incumbent Winchester mayor Rex McIntire faces Steve Hoots. The clerk’s race is between Tony Cox and Teri Little. And, there is a race in ward three, where incumbent Ron Bell runs against Brenda Robinson.

In Bluffs, there are five candidates for three trustee seats. The candidates are Rita Brockway, Charles Pine, Kathy Brooks, Robert Sandman and Aaron Shadow.

The lone race in Manchester is for village president between Tommy Edward Benton and Mark Hawkins.

Greene county voters have races in Carrollton, Greenfield, White Hall and Hillview.

Joseph Montanez senior is being challenged by Michael Snyder for mayor. The clerk’s race is between Donna Nonneman and Vicki Jackson. There are two unexpired 2 year terms to fill. In ward two it is Gary Neil Witt and Maria Cox, and in ward three, it’s John Banghart and Tammy Isringhausen.

There are three aldermanic races in Greenfield. Ward one is between Robert Rives and Kari Alderfer, Ward Two is between Chris McMillen and David Bishop, and in ward three, there are three candidates…Terry Plogger, Jeremy Conrad and Ronald Costello.

White Hall has a race for mayor between Brad Staats, Derek Michael Kleidon, and Pete Shipley. Race for ward 2 alderman is between David Meldrum and Dewalin Painter. In Ward three, the candidates are Sue Vinyard and Shari Axley. And, in Hillview, voters will either elect Arthur Long or Ray Newingham.

In Virginia, the race for mayor comes down to three candidates. They are Reg Brunk, Steve Clark and write in candidate Randy McClure. The only other race there is between Christopher Behrends and Tommy Knous for Ward Two alderman.