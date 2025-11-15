Area Officials, Businesses to Host Turkey Giveaway This Week

More than 300 turkeys will be given away in Jacksonville this upcoming week.

Through a partnership of state legislators, local officials, and community businesses, the Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway will take place on Friday at the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center, in an effort to support families in need this holiday season.

The event will be hosted by State Senator Jil Tracy, State Representatives C.D. Davidsmeyer and Kyle Moore, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, and is being provided in partnership with Meridian of Illinois, the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center, Hy-Vee, Morgan County Commissioners, Rob Thomas of DTE Technologies, and Rabbi Rob & Lauren Thomas.

The giveaway will take place on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center, located at 311 East Morgan Street, Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Organizers say the event is open to all families in need and will provide a free Thanksgiving turkey to help ensure that every household can enjoy a holiday meal.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, with a limit of one turkey per household.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Murrayville said, “There is so much need in the world today, and he can’t thank the sponsors enough for their contributions to put good food in needy stomachs and smiles on so many faces”.

“We are proud to partner with these local organizations and community leaders to help make Thanksgiving special for families throughout our area,” said Senator Jil Tracy. “No one should go without a meal during the holiday season.”

“This giveaway is an example of what our community does best, coming together to support one another,” said Representative Kyle Moore. “I’m grateful for the generosity of our partners and proud to help ensure families across Jacksonville can celebrate Thanksgiving with a full table.”