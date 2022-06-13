Area Players To Participate in 48th Shine Football Game Televised on Saturday

By Benjamin Cox on June 13, 2022 at 4:48pm

The 48th Annual Illinois High School Shrine Football Game will be televised live on Mediacom’s MC22 channel this Saturday at 10:30AM.

The game will be played at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

The Illinois High School Shrine Game is a partnership between the Illinois Coaching Association and Illinois Shriners as a benefit for The Shriners Hospital for Children.

The players were nominated by their coach and selected by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.

Players from the area selected are For the Red Team: Wide Receiver Kyle Leonard from Carrollton and Tight End Gus Abell from Routt; for the Blue Team: Offensive Lineman Devin Lovell of Jacksonville and Outside Linebacker Brock Krumboltz of Beardstown.