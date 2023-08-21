Area Restaurants, Bars Land B2B Grants; Performance Arts Set to Be Named in Next Round

Nearly a dozen businesses in West Central Illinois are getting some extra funds from the state in the form of Back to Business grants.

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan and focused largely on the hospitality industry in this round. Another round is expected to be released later this month for performing arts spaces, theaters and artists. The application process started in April and was being helped along by community navigators at the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation and the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Grantees in Morgan County included Barney’s Pub, Future Champions Sports Complex, Los Rancheros, Mulligan’s, Twyford’s BBQ & Catering, Evandy’s Boatel, and Poppies Coffee Corner Cafe in Waverly. Pike County also had a number of businesses, including Tiny’s Place in Barry, Rumors Have It in Griggsville, Wattsup Cafe in Nebo, Lindsay’s Tavern and Swartz & Swartz in Pittsfield, as well as Hopewell Winery and the Atlas Cafe in Rockport.

Sally’s 4th Street Bistro in Beardstown, Ciudad del Sol Mexican Restaurant in Carrollton, and Jo’s Place in Virden were the others in the listening area.

Funding may be spent on things like payroll costs, maintenance, utilities, health care contributions and more. The state has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.