Area Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Day for Prairieland United Way Today

Area residents can support their community just by eating out today.

This week kicks off the annual campaign season for the Prairieland United Way and today is Dine Out Day for the United Way. Various restaurants in the Jacksonville area are donating a portion of their sales toward this year’s campaign.

Dine Out Day is part of the run-up to the start of the 2022 Prairieland United Way Campaign, which will officially kick off tomorrow evening at the Water’s Edge Winery in Jacksonville.

The kick-off week culminates with a special drive-through breakfast at the Hampton Inn on West Morton Avenue on a first come first serve basis.

Restaurants participating in Dine Out Day all day today include The BurgerBoard, Buffalo Wild Wings, Brickhouse BBQ, The Green Wall, Kim’s Place, Mulligan’s, My Buddy’s BBQ, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, & Schiraz.

For more information on the events this week, the annual campaign, and the Prairieland United Way’s mission to help partner agencies in the area, log onto prairielandunitedway.org, or visit the Prairieland United Way Facebook page, or call the office directly at 217-245-4557.