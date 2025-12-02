Area Road Conditions Improving; Colder Weather on the Way

By Harold Smith on December 2, 2025 at 5:55am

Road conditions appear to be improving around central Illinois.

A check of the Getting Around Illinois winter conditions map shows all the major roads around western and central Illinois are partly covered with ice or snow.

This follows another inch of snow that fell Monday, on top of the more significant snow that came Saturday.

National Weather Service forecasters tell us that, other than a slight chance of snow Wednesday afternoon, we’re done with the white stuff for now.

However, cold temperatures are going to hang around for the forseeable future. High temperatures will get the mid-20s today and the mid-30s Wednesday, then falling to the mid-teens for highs on Thursday.

After that, highs will be right around 30 through next Monday.