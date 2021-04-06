Area School Board Races & Referendums

Several area communities are expecting some turn over in their local school boards at the ballot box today.

The Waverly and New Berlin School Districts have had controversies surrounding their superintendents over the past year, and now members of the community are stepping forward to run against incumbents.

In Waverly, one incumbent, Jim Brown is seeking re-election to one of the 3 seats open. Newcomers David Carter, Makayla Fawcett, and Stefanie Ortman are looking to reshape the board. In New Berlin, no incumbents sought re-election. Three new members will be chosen out of 5 choices that include Holly Kotner, Jenny Mann, Casey Binkley, David Bridges, and Andrew Brashear.

The Franklin School Board has three incumbents and one challenger vying for three spots: incumbents Curt Reznicek, Willie Smith, and Natalie Prince seek re-election, while Amy Bowman looks to oust one of them for a spot.

The same situation is happening for the Morgan-Scott District that encompasses Bluffs. Two incumbents are seeking 4 of the open seats, as they are up against 3 challengers. Terry Kunkel and Gary Westermeyer are seeking re-election against challenges from Roger Barnett, Matt Bangert, and Anthony Surratt.

The Beardstown school district has faced some recent rancor over executive pay and substitute teacher pay in recent months. For a 2 year unexpired term for 2 spots in one township location, incumbent Barbara Hobrock faces off against challengers Amy Sommers and Abbie Pherigo. For a 4 year term with 2 openings in the other township location, incumbents Jimmy Hymes, Wells Peterson, and Kim Watson are squared off against challenger Katie Vitale.

For referendums today, Morgan County voters will have the most questions to answers.

Voters in Morgan and Cass County will have one ballot question to answer surrounding the creation or not of a fire protection district in Ashland.

Similarly, Morgan County voters will be asked to answer the same question for a Jacksonville rural fire protection district.

The Village of Murrayville will be seeking to answer whether or not the prohibition of alcohol sales will continue.

The Village of Meredosia will answer whether a .1666 percent annual tax levee over the next 7 years will be approved for the repair of levees surrounding the village.