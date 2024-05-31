Area School Districts Receive Safe Routes to School Grants from IDOT

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2024 at 2:23pm

Five area school districts are receiving a portion of the Safe Routes to Schools grants through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Safe Routes to School program is funding 47 projects selected from 143 applications received from local governments and schools throughout the state totaling $9.8 million. The maximum award amount is $250,000.

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary, middle and high schools. Improvements include new and upgraded sidewalks, efforts to reduce speeding and other traffic offenses, public education and outreach programs.

Pleasant Plains Community Unit School District 8 is receiving just short of $22,000 to host a bicycle rodeo and safety clinic for students in the district.

Pikeland Community District and Pittsfield High School are receiving the maximim grant for a four-phase project to construct sidewalks to connect the high school and junior high buildings.

Griggsville-Perry Unit District #4 also received the maximum grant for a similar project that would also include current sidewalk repair, and making sidewalks near the schools ADA compliant.

Bluffs Elementary School is getting $12,400 for a bicycle rodeo and safety clinic.

The Schuyler-Industry School District is getting just over $19,000 also for a bicycle rodeo and safety clinic.

The next application period for Safe Routes to School is anticipated in 2025. More information can be found online at idot.illinois.gov/SRTS.