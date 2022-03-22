Area School Libraries Receive Portion of $1.4 Million in State Grants

By Benjamin Cox on March 22, 2022 at 10:07am

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White’s Office announced on Friday more than $1.4 million in School District Library grants to 672 public school districts.

Based on Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850.

The grants are used for new books, multimedia materials, electronic resources, computers, and wi-fi connectivity for school libraries.

Jacksonville School District 117 received the largest grant in the area with $2,590.12 awarded, followed by Beardstown with $1,144.31, and Pleasant Plains at $1,063.33. Auburn, North Mac, and Pikeland all received over $900 with the remainder of school districts in the area receiving the $850 minimum.

More information can be found here: ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.