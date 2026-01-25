Area schools are beginning to call off for Monday

Area schools are announcing closure tomorrow as a nasty winter storm continues to dump snow on the region late Sunday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for the region. Travel continues to be difficult, especially in rural townships and side roads. A cold weather advisory will be in effect starting at Midnight tonight and run through midday on Monday. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 24 below are expected. The dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Many school districts are citing extreme wind chill factor and poor rural road conditions as a reason behind tomorrow’s closure.

Area schools that have announced closure as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday include the following:



AC Central Schools – E-Learning Day

Auburn Community Unit School District 10

Beardstown Public Schools

Carrollton School District

Franklin Schools

Greenfield School District

Illinois School for the Deaf

Jacksonville School District 117

New Berlin Schools

North Mac School District

Palmyra-Northwestern School District

Pleasant Plains Community Unit School District 8

Porta Community Unit School District 202

Virginia Public Schools

Waverly School District



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.