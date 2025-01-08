Area Students Attend 5th Annual St. John’s Healthcare Bootcamp

HSHS St. John’s Hospital recently welcomed 21 high school students from across Central Illinois for its fifth High School Healthcare Bootcamp.





On December 30th, the bootcamp gave the juniors and seniors interested in a career in healthcare a realistic look into various roles while also allowing them to make connections to professionals in the field.





Students were able to experience hands-on skill sessions during their time at St. John’s and speak directly with HSHS employment specialists about opportunities available to them. The bootcamp included 17 different department experiences, which engaged students in a variety of ways to solidify their interest in health care. These interactions helped students open a door into the health care industry before they graduate high school.



The Healthcare Bootcamp was free of charge to students, thanks to generous funding from HSHS St. John’s Foundation.





Students from Athens, Chatham-Glenwood, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Lanphier, Litchfield, Pleasant Plains, Riverton, Rochester, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Springfield Southeast, Taylorville and Williamsville participated in the day-long event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

