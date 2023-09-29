Area Teams Mostly Fall in AP Coaches Poll for Week 6

Most area teams tumbled on the Illinois AP Football Coaches Poll for Week 6.

In 6A, Chatham-Glenwood (4-1) fell out of the Top 10 for the first time this season after last week’s 14-12 loss to Decatur-MacArthur. Chatham moves to honorable mention. They get an even tougher test when they meet Sacred Heart-Griffin.

In 5A, SHG (4-1) moved up a notch to #5 with their win against Springfield 34-7 last week. They will solidify their standings if they manage a win against Chatham.

In 4A, Rochester (5-0) kept its stranglehold on the top spot in the class as well as the top spot in the Central State 8 last week with a 59-0 shutout of Decatur-Eisenhower. They face the Lanphier Lions on Saturday.

In 3A, Stanford-Olympia moved up a notch to #6 after a win against New Berlin last week 46-19. The Spartans will get a tough test when they face Maroa-Forsyth this week. The battle may likely decide the Sangamo Conference champion. Williamsville (4-1) held on to the #9 spot in what was the game of the week in the area last week with Athens, with the Bullets pulling out a 36-35 overtime win. Williamsville takes on New Berlin in this.

In 2A, speaking of Maroa-Forsyth (5-0), they remained at #1 in the class this week. They had a convincing 56-0 shutout against Pittsfield last week. A win against Williamsville for the Trojans likely means the top spot in the conference and the class for next week. Despite the disappointing overtime loss to Williamsville last week, Athens (4-1) remained at #8 in the class, falling four spots from the previous week. They will look to bounce back with a convincing win of their own this week against cross-county rival PORTA.

The WIVC kept its firm grip on the ratings in Class 1A this week. Camp Point (5-0) remained at #3 after a 45-0 shutout of Brown County last week. The Panthers bring in the Routt Rockets (2-3) this week. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) tumbled one spot to #5 this week despite a 42-26 win over a tough Calhoun squad last week. The Tigers draw in the equally tough West Central Cougars (4-1) this week. West Central fell out of the Honorable Mention ranks this week despite besting Pleasant Hill 36-14. The Carrollton Hawks (5-0) also held steady at #8 this week. They beat North Greene 42-0 last week. They draw rival Calhoun (2-3) this week down in Hardin.