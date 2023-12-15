Area Teams On the Radar For First AP Boys’ Basketball Coaches Poll

By Benjamin Cox on December 15, 2023 at 11:43am

The first AP coaches poll for boys’ basketball for the 2023-24 season has been released. A number of teams from the area are on the radar.

In Class 3A, Decatur-MacArthur (7-1 Overall, 5-0 in the Central State 8) appears as a honorable mention with 3 points. The Generals visit Normal U-High on Saturday.

In Class 1A, Springfield Calvary (8-0 Overall, 1-0 in the MSM) appears at #6 with 46 points. The Saints get a conference battle tonight when they visit Bunker Hill.

Honorable mentions in Class 1A include Griggsville-Perry (24 points), West Central (16 points), South County (13 points), Camp Point Central (7 points), and New Berlin (7 points).