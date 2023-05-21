Area Top Finishers At Girls’ State Track & Field Meet

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2023 at 9:14pm

Several area girls appeared near the tops in the state at the 1A and 2A Girls’ State Track & Field meet held this weekend in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.

100m Hurdles

7. Senior Aleese Trimingham of Auburn 15.84

9. Sophomore Emma Crawford of North Mac 17.11

300m Hurdles

8. Senior Aleese Trimingham of Auburn 48.56

4x100m Relay

8. North Mac – Kaelyn Swift, Emma Crawford, Alexis Bowman, Olivia Thoroman 51.06

4x200m Relay

8. Carrollton – Abby Flowers, Trinity Jones, Mabry Robeen, Calie Field 1:48.81

4x400m Relay

2. Pleasant Plains – Teagan Morley, Megan Derrick, Teagen Galloway, Abigail Wolters 4:03.38

4x800m Relay

7. Pleasant Plains – Abigail Wolters, Megan Derrick, Teagen Galloway, Alaina Hacker 9:57.81

Shot Put

9. Senior Aubrey Sorrell of Rushville-Industry 11.18m *Personal Record

Discus

11. Sophomore Brylee Lawson of West Central 34.66m

2A

11. Sophomore Jade Thompson of Jacksonville High School 32.10m

High Jump

tied 13. Freshman Anna Weber of Pleasant Plains 1.50m

Pole Vault

tied 10. Senior Teagan Morley of Pleasant Plains 3.06m

Long Jump

10. Freshman Diana Huerta of Beardstown 5.04m