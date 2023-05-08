Area Trade Students Excell in Recent Skills Competition

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 8, 2023 at 11:31am

A number of area trade school students won recognition for the skills they will soon use for gainful employment.

Six Lincoln Land Community College Workforce Institute students competed in the SkillsUSA Illinois Championships in Peoria on April 25-27. According to an announcement by the school, the event recognizes career and technical education students who excel in their occupational areas.

First-place gold winners were Dawson Bakunas of Divernon in culinary arts, Brayden Booth of Beardstown for electrical construction wiring, and Michael Kindel of Dawson in carpentry.

Malakai Vaughn of Waverly was a second-place silver winner in electrical construction wiring. Other LLCC participants were Connor Becker of Springfield – automotive, Jace Pierceall of Chatham – welding.

Students in the SkillsUSA Illinois State Championships compete across more than 100 career competitions designed to test their skills.

School administrators say each competition is designed and run by representatives of respective industries.

The LLCC team advisers are Chris Edmonds, Derrick Matlock, Damon Tanke, Jeff Gardner, Ty Bergman, and Sheridan Lane.