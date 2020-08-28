Area Veterans Can Receive Free Truck Driver Training At LLCC

Veterans and their spouses in the area now have an opportunity to receive free training at an area community college. Lincoln Land Community College announced Monday that they were 1 of 20 institutions in the country awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. LLCC will receive nearly $82,000 to provide free training for active military and veterans including their spouses in their truck driver courses.

Students can complete their in-class and behind-the-wheel training in four weeks if attending during the day or six weeks in the evening. Employers recruit students onsite, with starting salaries ranging from $35,000 to $75,000. The program also offers lifetime job placement assistance.

The federal grants are designed to expand the number of CDL holders with enhanced operator safety training, helping reduce the severity and number of crashes on U.S. roads involving commercial motor vehicles. In addition, the grants aim to assist current or former members of the U.S. Armed Forces (including National Guard members and Reservists) and their spouses to transition to the CMV operation industry.

Details of how to apply for the free training at LLCC will be announced soon. More information on the LLCC Truck Driver Training program is available at www.llcc.edu/truck-driver-training.