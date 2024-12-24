Area Water Projects Receive USDA Rural Development Loans & Grants

One area village and two area water cooperatives are receiving a portion of $16 million set aside by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office for water projects.

The Village of Medora in Macoupin County is receiving a $150,00 loan and a $100,000 grant to replace approximately 11 miles of water main. The current main is beyond its useful life and is brittle, causing constant breaks and boil orders. Portions of the project will also serve parts of eastern Jersey County.

The North Morgan County Water Cooperative is receiving a $2.5 million low-interest loan and a $1.3 million grant to provide a public water supply through the installation of 38 miles of water mains for the residents of Arcadia, Prentice, Sinclair, Concord, Hagener, and Meredosia. Most residents in the area rely on private wells for potable water.

The Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Cooperative is receiving a $455,000 low-interest loan to continue expansion of its water system in Morgan and Scott counties. The investment will enable the construction of approximately 20 miles of new water main, a new master meter, installation of flushing hydrants and more. This loan builds on a previous $1.8 million loan and grant combination for expansion of the co-op.

These three projects were among 8 to receive funding during this year’s round of rural development projects for water and energy project developments.