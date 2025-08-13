Area weekly newspapers consolidating

A number of regional newspapers are consolidating into one weekly paper. Better Newspapers, Inc. a group based out of Mascoutah, Illinois announced in their River County News conglomerate of newspapers that they are consolidating all of them into one publication starting next month.

The Pike Press, Scott County Times, Greene Prairie Press, Calhoun News Herald, and the Jersey County Journal will cease as individual newspapers and fall under the River County News umbrella. Editor Stephen Spencer says there will be no changes in coverage, no changes in how people submit information to the paper, and there will be an enhancement to their online news presence at the rivercountynews.com website.

Those who have questions can continue to email and contact the main office in Jerseyville at 618-498-1234. This will be a massive change for some of these historic newspapers.

The Scott County Times is the oldest of the five papers – with its first publication in 1939. The remaining four papers are also continuations or consolidations of historic local papers, with some publication history dating back to the mid-19th Century.

Current subscribers will begin receiving the new River County News imprint the second week of September.