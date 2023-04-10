Arenzville Board Has Vacancy After Consolidated Election

An Arenzville Burgoo bucket is the profile picture for the Village of Arenzville IL's Facebook Page.

Another area village has vacancies on their board of trustees.

The Village of Arenzville will be looking to fill one vacancy as soon as possible. Current Arenzville Village Board members David Beard, Gary Beard, and Dan Morrell did not seek re-election during April 4th’s consolidated election.

Morrell served 2 years on the board as an appointee. Gary Beard served for two terms, while David Beard served four non-consecutive terms.

According to the Cass County Star Gazette, there were two write-in candidates for the board who will fill two of the three vacancies. There was also a write-in candidate for the Arenzville Village Clerk position. Names for the write-in candidates have been requested from the Cass County Clerk’s Office, but an email request has not been returned.

Arenzville Village President Ron Kershaw is currently seeking a person who would accept an appointment to the board.

There is no current contact information listed for Kershaw on the Village’s Facebook page. A phone number to Arenzville Village Hall went directly to voicemail and has not been returned as of press time.