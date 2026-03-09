Arenzville Bridge Patched

By Gary Scott on March 9, 2026 at 10:26am

A bridge near Arenzville is giving the Morgan county highway department a bit of a headache.

Morgan County highway engineer Matt Coultas told the Morgan County board this morning the bridge is safe, but was the subject of a patching job by his crews.

Coultas says the bridge needs a permanent fix.

It is the bridge that leads southbound traffic into Arenzville. He says a dirt wall fell away, causing some damage to concrete. Coultas says his crews did some patching work that should hold until more permanent repairs can be made by the state.

Coultas says it would be next week at the earliest until state crews can get there.

Coultas will open bids for motor fuel tax projects Wednesday morning at 10. He expects to make recommendations to the board later this month. The money is spent on road projects around the county.