Arenzville Family Displaced After Kitchen Fire on Tuesday

An Arenzville Family was displaced after a kitchen fire on Tuesday evening.

Arenzville Fire & Rescue with several area departments on stand by responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Arenzville Road at approximately 7:20PM.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a grease fire in the kitchen. According to the Journal Courier, the family had been cooking a meal when an appliance caught fire. Firefighters contained damage to the kitchen area of the home, but smoke damage was present throughout the rest of the structure.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 90 minutes. The family was said to be staying at a friend’s house during clean up from the fire and a GoFundMe had been set up to support the family’s clean up efforts.