Arenzville Man Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole on Jacksonville’s North Side

Jacksonville Police arrested a man Sunday night after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole.

Officers and EMS were called to the 200 block of West Walnut shortly after 8PM. According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 56-year old Matthew A. Post of rural Arenzville was traveling westbound on West Walnut, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole on the north side of the roadway.

Post sustained minor injuries and was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment. His current condition is unknown. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Post was later cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and illegal use of an electronic communication device. He was later released.