Arenzville Man Charged With DUI After Hitting A Woman Mowing Her Grass Near Quincy

An Arenzville man was arrested in Adams County yesterday afternoon after hitting a woman mowing her yard. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says that 23 year old Aaron Sidock of Arenzville was driving southeast on Highway 104 between Liberty and the Quincy Airport just before 3:00 yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials say that Sidock lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road, and hit 77 year old Elaine Simon of Liberty who was mowing her grass. Simon was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with major injuries. Sidock was was arrested and charged with Failure to Reduce Speed, Improper Lane Usage, and Felony Driving Under the Influence. He remains lodged at the Adams County Jail.