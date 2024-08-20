Arenzville Man Sentenced to Probation in Child Pornography Case

An Arenzville man who turned himself into the Morgan County Jail in November 2023 on child pornography charges has pleaded guilty to a single count in Cass County Circuit Court.

31-year old Kyle T. Cummings pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography possession in Cass County Circuit Court in front of Judge Timothy J. Wessel yesterday morning.

Cummings was charged with 7 counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Illinois State Police was turned over to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office on November 13, 2023. According to a report, an investigation began by State Police DCI Agents on May 2, 2023 after learning a subject was possessing child pornography on an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Cummings was the suspect. Cummings then turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail on November 20, 2023.

Cummings was sentenced yesterday to 2 years probation, fined $1,000, ordered to pay fees and court costs, and must register as a sex offender. Cummings was given credit for 2 days served in the Morgan County Jail.