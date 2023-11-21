Arenzville Man Turns Himself In At Morgan Co. Jail on Cass Co. Warrant For Child Porn

More information has been released about a Cass County man arrested for child pornography charges yesterday.

The Illinois State Police report that 31-year old Kyle T. Cummings of Arenzville was charged by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office on November 13th with 7 counts of possession of child pornography. According to a report, an investigation began by State Police DCI Agents on May 2nd after learning a subject was possessing child pornography on an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Cummings was possessing child pornography from his residence in Cass County.

Cummings is said to have turned himself into authorities yesterday at the Morgan County Jail. Cummings remains held at the jail pending a pretrial detention hearing in Cass County.