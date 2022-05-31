Arenzville Road, Health Department Open Dates Highlight Quick Commissioners’ Meeting

The Morgan County Commissioners heard about two important dates coming up in June this morning.

Commissioner Chair Brad Zeller says that the beginning of the Arenzville Road rehab project will start within the next two weeks: “Our county engineer [Matt Coultas] informed us that the work on the Arenzville Blacktop would start June 13th. The county board is very anxious to get that work started in hopes that the necessary improvements are made on that road. We hope it will help the travel and safety of that blacktop.”

Zeller says that the other important date for the county is tomorrow with the opening of the Health Department’s new location at the corner of North Clay and East State Street at the former Putnam-Springer Building on the MacMurray College campus: “The health department was closed last week for moving. We have not heard anything from them, so we are hoping that they will be open in their new location tomorrow.”

In other business, the commissioners approved 3 one-day liquor licenses to Hamilton’s Catering for events in June and July.