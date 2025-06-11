Arenzville Woman Gets Six Years in Prison

An Arenzville woman who has been on the lam from charges in multiple counties was sentenced to prison in Cass County Circuit Court on Monday.

34-year old Brooke Johnson of Arenzville pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams. The charge stems from a series of arrests by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies in November 2024. Johnson then escaped from a penal institution on January 2nd of this year and never returned. She was additionally cited for failure to return from furlough on April 25th. Johnson has an outstanding felony theft warrant in Morgan County from an incident in January 2024 as well outstanding traffic violations; and an outstanding traffic warrant in Scott County.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy Wessel sentenced Johnson to a total of six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and ordered payment of court costs. Johnson was given credit for 59 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.