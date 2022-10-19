Arkansas Man Arrested For Soliciting Child Pornography in Cass County

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation has announced the arrest of an Arkansas man in Cass County this week on child pornography charges.

In April 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject, later identified as 19-year-old Taylor Rainwater of Batesville, Arkansas, was soliciting child pornography from a juvenile residing in Cass County. During the investigation, ISP Agents assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered evidence supporting the arrest of Rainwater.

Last Wednesday, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 5-count information, charging Rainwater with two Class X and three Class 1 Child Pornography charges. Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel issued an arrest warrant for Rainwater, setting bond at $200,000, 10% to apply.

On Friday, the Batesville, Arkansas Police Department arrested Rainwater and he was extradited to Cass County. On Monday, Rainwater was transported by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department to the Morgan County Jail. A first appearance date for Rainwater in Cass County Circuit Court has not yet been set.

The ISP encourages anyone with additional information concerning this case to contact ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.