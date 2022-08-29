Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping

An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer.

40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Mason was charged with kidnapping 36 year old Tabitha Campbell on July 17, 2021 from the Welcome Inn after Quincy Police discovered evidence of a struggle in a hotel room. Campbell was found four days later in Marked Tree, Arkansas after escaping from Mason, who had fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Mason was eventually captured on September 14th of last year in Marshall County, Kentucky after a pursuit with local police. Mason fled into a wooded area that eventually caused a massive manhunt with multiple agencies in Marshall County.

Mason faced between 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the two aggravated criminal sexual assault charges, both Class X felonies. One count of aggravated kidnapping, also a Class X felony, plus two counts of threatening a public official and single counts of kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, theft, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated battery were dropped as part of the plea, according to court records.