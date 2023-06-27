Arkansas Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges in Cass County

By Benjamin Cox on June 27, 2023 at 6:55am

An Arkansas man who allegedly solicited child pornography from a Cass County juvenile has been sentenced to prison.

20-year old Taylor W. Rainwater of Batesville, Arkansas pleaded guilty to a single count of soliciting a child pornography photo and/or video back on May 1st.

Rainwater was arrested in October 2022 by members of the Illinois State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force after a 6-month long investigation. Rainwater was initially charged with 5 counts of child pornography solicitation in a criminal information filed by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rainwater was sentenced yesterday by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, fined $2,000, and ordered to pay fees and court costs. Rainwater was given credit for 253 days served in the Morgan County Jail.