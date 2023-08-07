Armed Robbery Leads to Nearly Four Hour Stand Off with Police in Jacksonville Monday

More information has been released on the armed robbery that led to an hours-long standoff with police in Jacksonville on Monday.

At approximately 10:15 am, officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dunlap Beverages in the 200 block of Dunlap Court.

According to an update by the Jacksonville Police Department, when officers arrived on scene they encountered the suspect fleeing the area. The suspect then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers before retreating into an apartment in the 400 block of W. College.

Jacksonville Police Officers, Jacksonville Police Detectives, The Jacksonville Special Response Team, South Jacksonville Police, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted in securing the scene.

At approximately 2:15 this afternoon, 53-year-old Edward A. Flowers was taken into custody by Jacksonville’s Special Response Team.

Flowers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police officials say once released from the hospital he will be arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

The victim of the armed robbery also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.