Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Quincy Overnight

An arrest has been made in connection to a string of armed robberies in Pike & Adams counties. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a crashed vehicle on Interstate 72 just north of Hull shortly after 9 o’clock last night.

Greenwood says that the vehicle was suspected as being connected to the individual who had been recently involved in the burglary at the Jiffi Stop in Barry and the Dollar General Store located at 2614 North 12th Street in Quincy on Tuesday.

A short time later, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began receiving calls of a male subject knocking on doors in Hull trying to get a ride. Law enforcement began searching Hull and the surrounding area for the subject.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department later received a call from the Quincy Police Department that they had apprehended 33 year old Richard Behnke of Coatsburg in the 900 block of State Street in Quincy just before 11:30 last night.

During the burglary an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the cash registers in both locations. Behnke is now in the Adams County Jail pending formal charges.